Home / Cities / Malad businessman cheated of ₹2 cr; two accused arrested from train in MP

Malad businessman cheated of ₹2 cr; two accused arrested from train in MP

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:56 IST
Thane crime branch with the help of Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force arrested two people for cheating a Malad businessman of ₹2 crore.

The accused, who works as a bank agent, assured the businessman that they would get him a loan of Rs6 crore but he will have to give a security deposit of ₹2 crore. The two called him to Thane on Wednesday and took cash from him.

The businessman later realised that the money had not been deposited in the bank and he filed a case.

Akshay Parvadi, 49, has a construction business in Malad.

According to police officers, Parvadi was in need of ₹6 crore loan for which he approached several agents. The accused identified as Vinod Kumar Jha, 48, and Amit Kumar Yadav, 28, posed as bank employees.

Senior police inspector Nitin Thakare said, “Yadav took cash bag from Parvadi. They told him that they will hand him the RTGS receipt in an hour. But they didn’t return and switched off their mobile phones. Parvadi approached the Thane Nagar police and filed a complaint.”

A few hours later, Thane crime branch officers’ checked CCTV footage of all railway stations and learnt that the two had boarded Pawan Express in the afternoon. The crime branch team informed GRP and RPF officers, who arrested the two from Khandwa station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till February 20.

