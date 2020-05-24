Malegaon sugar factory worker dies after a chemical reaction, no case registered

cities

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:46 IST

A factory worker at the Malegaon sugar factory in Baramati was declared dead at a city hospital on Sunday after a chemical reaction at the plant.

The deceased worker identified as Shivaji Lakshman Bhosale, 52, was among 13 other workers who lost consciousness after a chemical reaction.

Another worker is reported to be in a critical condition as per factory officials.

The deceased was a resident of Khandaj village in Baramati taluka.

“He had a worker’s insurance. As per the factory act, an inspector will decide the amount that should be given and the amount will be provided to the next of kin as per the inspector’s calculations,” said Vijay Wabale, managing director of the factory.

“The statements of all the workers were recorded, none of them wanted to give a complaint. Without a complaint, how will we file a case,” said deputy superintendent Narayan Shirgaonkar, sub-divisional police officer of Baramati division of Pune rural police.

The deceased was among those cleaning equipment in the factory that required them to enter the deep equipment. A total of 13 people were affected in the incident, while one was provided primary treatment and discharged, the others were admitted to local hospitals.

“Some people were inside and when they poured water, they suffocated and fainted. Then some went in to save them and then few others followed to save them,” said assistant police inspector Pramod Pore of Baramati police station.

The police are taking the help of experts from the sugar factory to understand what had happened that led to a chemical situation that made the workers faint.

However, so far, no case has been registered in the matter.