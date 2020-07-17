e-paper
Malerkotla authorities not meeting Covid-19 test target of 80 a day

Over the past 55 days from May 21 to July 14, the testing target was achieved only six times, even as 2,220 total samples have been taken from block in the last 55 days

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:11 IST
Even as testing is widely seen as one of the steps towards fighting covid-19, authorities have failed to meet its own daily target of 80 in Malerkotla, one of the 12 blocks of the district. This is despite the fact that block has 75% of the district’s deaths (15 of total 21). The block also has one-third of the active cases (29 of 82) and 259 cases of the district’s 683 (38%) confirmed cases.

Over the past 55 days from May 21 to July 14, the testing target was achieved only six times, even as 2,220 total samples have been taken from block in the last 55 days. For the district, 19,533 samples have been collected to date. Sources said 20-25 samples were being taken from Malerkotla town.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajesh Tripathi, who is heading the drive against coronavirus in the area, said that the teams of civil administration and health department are focusing on a mass movement to promote masks and the residents will be motivated to get themselves tested.

“We will increase testing in the area but it will take some time. The administration has made various groups of over 100 people from different walks of life. We will focus on protection measures. From Friday, a movement to promote the use of masks will be launched,” added ADC Tripathi.

Sangrur civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said he would hold a meeting on Friday. “We have contacted private mill owners whose workers are tested positive. Samples will be collected from every required area.”

