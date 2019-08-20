e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

Malerkotla fake pesticide scam: 4th accused caught in Delhi, godown sealed

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjab Police arrested a Delhi-based man and sealed his godown for allegedly supplying fake pesticides in Malerkotla area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sugarpal Singh, 40, was arrested in Keshav Nagar area of New Delhi. “We found sea soil, green colour and neem oil in his godown,” said senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg.

The department of agriculture and the farmer welfare department, in a joint raid, had seized 10 quintals of spurious pesticide in Malerkotla on August 11. The accused — Mohammed Shakil of Malerkotla, Amit Kumar and Prithipal Singh of Sangrur — told the police they had bought the pesticide from Sugarpal. A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Insecticides Act, 1968, at Malerkotla Police Station.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:15 IST

