Man arrested after video of him beating minor son goes viral

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:53 IST

Mumbai The Chunabhatti police recently arrested a 30-year-old man and booked him under the Juvenile Justice Act, after a video of him repeatedly beating his four-year-old son went viral.

“On enquiry, it was revealed that the man was beating the child as he was crying continuously,” said Deepak Pagare, assistant commissioner of police. “The child’s medical reports are normal, but he has been kept under observation at Sion hospital,” Pagare said.

The police have registered a case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which deals with punishment for cruelty to children.

After the video went viral, the police began a probe to trace the location of the man and they found that it was shot at the Kasaiwada locality.

“The boy’s mother had shot the video, as she wanted to send it to her sister. The mother thought her sister would speak to the accused and tell him to not beat their child. However, her sister circulated the video to her family members and it went viral,” Pagare said.

The police then arrested the accused, who works as a helper in a lab.

