Man arrested by anti-Romeo squad in Greater Noida

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:49 IST

Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the anti-Romeo squad for passing lewd comments on women in Alpha Commercial Belt of Greater Noida.

The police team had deployed a team, including a policewoman, in plainclothes at the spot. The suspect, Ajay Kumar, also passed lewd comments on the policewoman, and the team swiftly arrested him.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said the incident took place on February 28 in the market.

He said Sector Beta 2 police had received several complaints that a person was making unwanted comments on women commuters in Alpha Commercial Belt. “The police had deployed a policewoman in plainclothes to find the suspect. On Friday, Kumar was found roaming around the market, making objectionable comments at women,” a police officer said.

The police team indentified the suspect and approached him. “The suspect started making indecent gestures at the policewoman. The suspect tried to lure the woman cop using indecent language,” Pushpendra Dikshit, sub-inspector, said in the complaint.

The police team immediately apprehended the suspect, who is a resident of Hamirpur district. He lived on a rented accommodation in Greater Noida.

The anti-Romeo squad brought the suspect to Sector Beta 2 police station where a case was registered under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC. “He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” DCP Singh said.

In 2017, UP government had formed the anti-Romeo squad in each district and launched a crackdown on instances of harassment and molestation of women and girls. Last year, the Noida police had started issuing red cards to suspects found roaming around schools, colleges, shopping malls, and markets. Red cards are considered a last warning to such offenders and the next violation would land them in jail.