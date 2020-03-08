e-paper
Man arrested for attacking kin with sword

Man arrested for attacking kin with sword

Mar 08, 2020
A 25-year-old man was arrested for attacking his wife’s uncle with a sword, following a longstanding enmity between them as the couple had married against their family’s wishes. The police have also booked the woman and her sister.

Abhimanyu Porji’s, 37, sister Minakshi had married against her family’s wishes. Her 25-year-old daughter Aarti later married Salman Shaikh, 25, and changed her name to Shabnam. Aarti’s younger sister Divya, 19, changed her name to Amrin and married Armaan Shaikh, who is in his early twenties, from the same village.

Porji, a farmer from Dhansar village in Taloja, did not approve of these marriages.

On Wednesday night, Porji’s wife Pratibha saw Amrin and Shabnam near her house and objected. The two sisters verbally abused the woman. One of them then pelted a stone at Pratibha after which she informed Porji.

“Porji reached home within a few minutes as he was nearby and tried to intervene and calm the women. Suddenly, Salman arrived there with a sword and attacked him on the head,” said an officer from Taloja police station.

Salman’s brother Zulfikar also arrived carrying a weapon. They attacked Porji.

The police have booked Salman, his brother Zulfikar and Porji’s nieces Shabnam and Amrin under sections of Indian Penal Code and Indian Arms Act. Salman was arrested while the rest are absconding, said the police.

