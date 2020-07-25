e-paper
Man arrested for performing stunts with snake

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:08 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan forest department arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly performing stunts with snake. The man also shot a video and circulated it on social media.

The forest officers arrested Nirav Gogri, a resident of Deslepada, Dombivli on Saturday. The search for the man was on since after the Thane forest department saw his videos on social media platforms. “The man has indulged in illegally performing stunts with the snake and also circulating the videos,” said an officer of Kalyan forest department, who did not wish to be named.

Gogri is booked under section 9, 39, 48 (A) and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act.

