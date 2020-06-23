Man arrested in connection with death of wife

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:07 IST

Greater Noida: A sanitation worker was arrested by the Surajpur police on Tuesday in connection with the death of his 27-year-old wife on Monday morning. The suspect has been charged with the dowry death, the police said.

The incident was reported around 4am from Surajpur when the woman allegedly fell down from the second floor terrace of her rented accommodation. According to police officials, she had been rushed to a private hospital where she died during treatment.

The woman’s family said that she had been married to the suspect on June 15 and that he had been harassing her for a dowry of Rs 5 lakh.

“He had been putting pressure on her for money. We could not fulfil the demand immediately due to poor economic condition, but we had assured him that we would pay the money eventually,” said the woman’s father.

According to the father, the woman had called them a day before her death alleging that her husband had beaten her up. “He told her that he felt cheated even though he had received gifts at the time of the marriage,” said the father.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspect at Surajpur police station under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The police officials said that the husband in his statement told them that the couple was asleep on the terrace when the incident occurred.

“Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety).