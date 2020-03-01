e-paper
Man assaults additional district magistrate with cricket bat in Ghaziabad park

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A former army man on Sunday allegedly led a brutal assault on the additional district magistrate (ADM) who was taking an evening walk in a park in Sector 14 area of Raj Nagar. The attacker, who was apparently inebriated, hit the ADM twice with a cricket bat after an altercation, senior district officials said.

The suspect was identified as Jasvir Singh who was following ADM MS Garbyal while he was taking an evening walk as his daily routine, the officials said. Singh has been arrested and is being interrogated, said the police.

Garbyal, who holds the charge of ADM (land acquisition), has suffered severe injuries and has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital, said district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey. Garbyal was also given additional charge of ADM (executive) by the district magistrate on Saturday.

“The ADM was taking his routine evening walk in the park when Jasvir Singh followed him with a cricket bat in his hand. When ADM asked him the reason, the suspect landed couple of blows with the bat on head and face of the ADM. After intervention of locals, the man was nabbed while ADM was rushed to a hospital,” the district magistrate said.

Pandey said that the suspect had lost his job on Sunday while working as a bouncer at a mall in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC).

“The suspect was taken to Kavi Nagar police station and is under custody. He is a native of Jind in Haryana and staying on rent in Ghaziabad. He lost his job with the army after a court martial in 1995. He later joined a mall in RDC as a bouncer and was fired from his job on some pretext by the mall management. The suspect seemed to be under influence of alcohol and police are interrogating him,” the DM said.

The officials said that the ADM is suspected to have suffered several blows to his head and other body parts.

“It seems that the suspect is unstable and could have given way to the incident under influence of alcohol. The police are investigating the matter,” Pandey added.

Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said that the man was behaving abnormally and also went into verbal altercation with some visitors in the park. “One of the visitors avoided a verbal duel with him when the ADM was coming from behind. The man later went into verbal altercation with the ADM and led an assault immediately. We are interrogating the suspect. An FIR will be registered against him,” Mishra said.

