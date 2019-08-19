Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq on wife in court

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:18 IST

A man was booked for allegedly pronouncing ‘talaq’ three times on his wife on the civil court premises here on Monday, said police.

This is the first such case in Lucknow after the practice of triple talaq was criminalised earlier this month.

“We have received a complaint from one Simi, 27, who has alleged that her husband, Muqeed divorced her by pronouncing ‘talaq’ three times on civil court premises. The couple had an estranged relationship and had gone to the court for a hearing in some previous case,” said Deepak Dubey, SHO, Wazirganj police station.

In the past, the woman had reportedly also accused the man of domestic violence and other offences. On Monday, Muqeed urged Simi to withdraw the cases and abused her when she declined to do so. He later divorced her and left the court premises, said cops.

“Based on the woman’s complaint, the police booked the man under sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act,” said the SHO.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prescribes up to three years’ imprisonment for men giving instant talaq to their wives. It was passed by Parliament last month.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:18 IST