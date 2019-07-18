Man booked for taking off in business partner’s Audi

A man was booked for allegedly borrowing his business partner’s Audi Q5 car and not returning it after using it for personal work, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday after the victim, a resident of a condominium in Sector 58 on Golf Course Road, filed a police complaint.

The police said that on June 18, his business partner, who stays in the same tower in the condominium, had borrowed his Audi Q5, but later did not return and stopped responding to his phone calls.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said they run an import-export business.

“The complainant said that on a few previous occasions as well, his business partner had taken his car but returned after using it for some time. This time, however, he had fled and his house was found locked. He had also switched off his phone,” the officer said.

The police said that the complainant waited for a month and tried to get in touch with the business partner, but after repeated efforts failed, he approached the police.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday, said police.

