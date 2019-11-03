e-paper
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Man cheated of Rs 78,700 in cyber fraud

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:46 IST
 HT Correspondent
 HT Correspondent
The Pune police have lodged a case of cheating against an unidentified person for duping a 36-year-old from Bibwewadi of Rs 78,700.

According to Kumar Ghadge, senior police inspector, the accused called the victim on the phone and told him that he has bagged a gift of Rs 7.50 lakh and lured him to pay of Rs 78,700 in order to obtain the gift.

The victim deposited the amount via online payment between October 13 and November 5.

When he realised he had been cheated, the victim approached the police regarding the fraud.

The police have lodged a case under Section 420 ( Cheating ) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act against unidentified persons at Bibwewadi police station.

