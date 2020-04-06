Man dies escaping from sixth floor of Karnal hospital, tests negative for Covid-19 hours later

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:11 IST

KARNAL: A 55-year-old man from Panipat slipped and fell to his death while escaping from the sixth floor of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital building early on Monday.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said that Shiv Charan of Noorpur village in Panipat district was trying to escape from the isolation ward of the hospital by using bedsheets as a rope but fell accidentally.

He died on the spot.

Hours later, Karnal chief medical officer Dr Ashwini Ahuja said, “We got his report telephonically in which he was found to be Covid-19 negative.”

He was admitted to the hospital with multiple ailments on April 1. He developed symptoms of Covid-19 and was sent to the isolation ward.