Man drives second wife to suicide over dowry demands in Pune

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 21:49 IST

PUNE: The Pune police have arrested a man for driving his wife to commit suicide in what looks like a dowry harassment case.

The victim, identified as Haseena Tanveer Shaikh, 23 was found hanging from the ceiling at their house in Sayyednagar, Hadapsar, on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Tanveer Anwar Shaikh. The complaint in the matter has been filed by the victim’s mother, Sakila Sayyed, 45 a resident of Mumbai.

According to Ankush Dombale, police sub-inspector of Wanowrie police station, who is investigating the case, the duo were each other’s, second spouses. They got married on April 27, 2018.

According to Sayyed, the accused and his family kept harassing the victim to get Rs 5 lakh from her parent’s house as dowry, in order to buy a flat.

She was also constantly abused for not having brought. The four other family members who have been accused are on the run from the police, according to PSI Dombale.

A case under Sections 306, 304(b), 498(a), 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wanowrie police station against five people.