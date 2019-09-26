Man drowns in Bhiwandi river, body found 24 hours later

cities

A day after a 21-year-old man drowned in the Kamvari river, officials from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) fire team fished out his body on Wednesday.

Salman Ashif Ansari, 21, who lives nearby, drowned around 3pm on Tuesday, fire official said.

Ishwar Adep, disaster management officer, BNCMC, said, “We have sent the body to Indira Gandhi memorial hospital for post mortem. He had gone to the river with his friends for a swim and drowned. His family is yet to contact the police. Locals identified him after his body was fished out.”

The BNCMC team is yet to ascertain the cause of drowning.

On Tuesday, after the BNCMC fire brigade received a call from the Taluka police station, two fire tenders rushed to the spot. But, even after a search operation of five hours, his body was not found.

On Wednesday, they resumed operations and found the body on the banks of the river around 2.45pm.

“We have registered an accidental death report are investigating the case,” said a police officer of from the Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

