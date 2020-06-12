e-paper
Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard for meat in Palghar

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard for meat in Palghar

cities Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:14 IST
Ram Parmar
A 28-year-old tribal from Tembhode village in Palghar has been arrested by the forest department for allegedly killing an adult Indian monitor lizard, called ghorpad in Marathi which is an endangered species. The accused, Mahendra Balwant Shinwari, allegedly committed the crime for meat and black magic.

Vaishali Chauhan, an animal activist from Palghar, got information and alerted the forest department, Palghar following which the arrest was made.

The accused had caught the 2-year-old male lizard with the help of a friend, who is absconding. Shinwari planned to use the lizard for meat while some of the body parts were to be melted to extract its oil to use as an aphrodisiac. In addition, the accused had planned to use the reptile’s tongue and liver for medicinal purposes, as he claimed it cures some skin infections, said a source.

“We have arrested Shinwari under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was produced before Palghar court and has been remanded in police custody till June 15. We are in search for his accomplice who is absconding,” said Amol Angre, a forest department official.

Monitor lizards are on the verge of extinction and has been included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Hunting this animal is a punishable offence and warrants a jail term up to 7 years, said Angre.

