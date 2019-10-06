e-paper
Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Man held for murdering friend under influence of liquor

  Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his childhood friend on the city outskirts here in Nagram police area.

Police said the accused had entered into a brawl with the deceased after consuming liquor.

The victim’s body with multiple injuries was found lying on the deserted stretch near Hardoi turn on Friday morning.

Inspector of Nagram police station, Virendra Kumar Sonkar said the accused was identified as Hari Prasad of Nagram’s Adampar Janobi village. He said the accused was close friend of the deceased Manish alias Pilla, 20, resident of the same village, and used to spend most of the time together.

He said the accused and the deceased together were addicted to alcohol and marijuana. He said Manish’s mother Sudama used to raise objection over her son’s friendship with Hari Prasad believing that the latter had made him addicted to alcohol and marijuana.

He said the victim’s mother was even was keeping watch on her son’s movement for past few days to keep him away from Hari Prasad.

“Hari Prasad and Manish on Friday got the opportunity again on Friday evening when the latter’s mother had gone to Chandrika Devi temple in Bakshi Ka Talab. They together have liquor and marijuana before entering into brawl over some petty issue. Thereafter, Hari Prasad hit Manish with iron rod causing his death,” he stated while narrating the incident.

The inspector said Hari Prasad was arrested from his relative’s residence. An FIR under IPC section 302 for murder on the complaint of the victim’s mother had been lodged. He said the accused has been sent to jail after producing him before the competent court on Saturday.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:03 IST

