Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Man, his parents booked for driving wife to suicide

Man, his parents booked for driving wife to suicide

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked a man, his parents and two other members of his family in a case of domestic violence and abetment to suicide of his wife.

The deceased was identified as Swati Survase, a woman in her 30s, who lived with her husband in Vishalnagar near Jagtap Dairy, Pune. The deceased’s 22-year-old sister filed the police complaint. The victim was found hanging at their residence on Monday, according to the police.

The accused were identified as Anusuya Ankush Survase and Ankush Eknath Survase, the victim’s parents-in-law and both residents of Trikoli in Umarga region of Osmanabad; Maruti Ankush Survase, a man in 30s, the victim’s husband; and two other women identified only as Sulochana and Shuksena, according to the complaint.

Maruti Survase, husband of the deceased, is a habitual drinker and used to beat her up, according to the complainant, that states that the two had been married since 2013.

While the mother-in-law had taken possession of ornaments that were given to Swati during her wedding, her father-in-law made a sexual pass at her around two years ago, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 498(a) (domestic violence), 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the five at Sangvi police station.

