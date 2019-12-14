Woman kills daughter, hangs self after husband’s suicide

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:30 IST

Hours after a man jumped in front of a Metro train in Delhi on Friday, his wife and daughter were found hanging from ceiling fans in their Noida flat, police said. The police did not find a suicide note from the flat, but said a preliminary investigation revealed they were undergoing financial difficulties.

The family, from Nolambur in Tamil Nadu, had moved into an apartment in Noida’s Sector 128 four months ago. Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer (Noida 1), said the 33-year-old man worked as a general manager in a private firm in south Delhi’s Govindpuri. Before moving to Noida, the family lived in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“He lived with his wife, 30, and five-year-old daughter. The girl studied in kindergarten, and the woman was a homemaker,” he said. The victim’s younger brother, who is taking a pilot training course in Delhi, also lives with the family.

“The man jumped in front of a Metro train at Jawaharlal Nehru station in Delhi at 11.30am on December 13 (Friday). Security personnel tried to rescue him, but he succumbed to his injuries.”

Pandey said Delhi Police examined footage from cameras at the station and found that the man was on a call, moments before he jumped on to the track. “Call records showed he was speaking to his wife at the time.”

The victim’s body was sent to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi for a post-mortem examination. The family was informed, after which they visited the hospital.

The man’s brother stayed back in the hospital, and the victim’s wife and daughter returned home. The Noida police said a the findings of preliminary investigation led them to believe the woman hanged the “It appears the woman first hanged the child from a ceiling fan in the bedroom, and then herself from a fan in the drawing room, around 7.30pm,” Pandey said.

The man’s younger brother tried to contact her from the hospital in the evening, but the calls went unanswered. Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station, said the family then called the society’s security guards to check on her in the flat. “There was no response, and security guards found the door locked from inside, so they informed the police. The team broke the door open and found the mother and daughter hanging,” Kumar said.

The man and woman’s family members visited Noida after being informed about the incident. The man’s said he did not want to speak on the matter.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the family was going through financial difficulties. “We found that the man was getting a monthly salary of around ₹1.5 lakh. The man’s father, who later visited Noida, said his son lived an extravagant lifestyle. The investigation showed he was paying ₹20,000 rent and instalments of ₹17,000 for his car. We do not know what the family’s expenses were,” Kumar said.

The police said they looked around the house, but did not find a suicide note. “We found the child’s drawing book and some of her art work. In one painting she had sketched, ‘I can do,” Pandey said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.