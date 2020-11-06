e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man killed, body loaded on scooter and dumped near drain

Man killed, body loaded on scooter and dumped near drain

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old man was killed and dumped near a drain in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar early Wednesday for objecting to his sister-in-law’s alleged relationship with a man who works as a compounder, the police said on Friday after cracking the murder case.

The compounder, 25-year-old Suraj, and his cousin, Pawan, who allegedly helped him in the murder and destroy evidence, have been arrested, said A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (outer district).

They have been booked for murder and destruction of evidence.

The victim, who was into construction work, and the accused Suraj lived in Nilothi Extension neighborhood of Nihal Vihar and were friends for years.

“The victim’s brother and sister-in-law were not in good terms with each other. They had informally separated and the woman was living elsewhere with her three children,” said another investigator not authorised to speak to the media.

A few weeks ago, the two brothers began suspecting that the woman was in a relationship with Suraj.

“Since the victim was friends with Suraj, he urged him to stay away from his sister-in-law. But Suraj didn’t pay heed and continued speaking to the woman. That led to frequent arguments between Suraj and the victim,” said the investigator.

“Suraj finally decided to eliminate the victim. He sought help from his cousin, Pawan,” said the officer.

As per plan, on Tuesday night, Pawan allegedly called the victim to his house on the pretext of having a party. “At Pawan’s home, Suraj strangled the victim,” the officer said.

Suraj borrowed a scooter from a friend by saying he needed to take a patient to a hospital. “Sandwiching the dead man on the scooter, they rode some distance from their house and dumped his body near a drain,” said the officer.

Some passerby soon noticed the body and made a police call at 2 am on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim by Wednesday morning and began enquiring in the neighbourhood about who he was last seen with on Tuesday night. “That enquiry revealed Pawan’s name. Pawan confessed to the crime and said it was all a plan by Suraj who was also the man who had strangled the victim,” said the officer.

Suraj was arrested on Thursday.

top news
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
SRH vs RCB Highlights: SRH beat RCB by 6 wickets, to face DC in Qualifier 2
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In