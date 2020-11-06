Man killed, body loaded on scooter and dumped near drain

cities

A 28-year-old man was killed and dumped near a drain in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar early Wednesday for objecting to his sister-in-law’s alleged relationship with a man who works as a compounder, the police said on Friday after cracking the murder case.

The compounder, 25-year-old Suraj, and his cousin, Pawan, who allegedly helped him in the murder and destroy evidence, have been arrested, said A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (outer district).

They have been booked for murder and destruction of evidence.

The victim, who was into construction work, and the accused Suraj lived in Nilothi Extension neighborhood of Nihal Vihar and were friends for years.

“The victim’s brother and sister-in-law were not in good terms with each other. They had informally separated and the woman was living elsewhere with her three children,” said another investigator not authorised to speak to the media.

A few weeks ago, the two brothers began suspecting that the woman was in a relationship with Suraj.

“Since the victim was friends with Suraj, he urged him to stay away from his sister-in-law. But Suraj didn’t pay heed and continued speaking to the woman. That led to frequent arguments between Suraj and the victim,” said the investigator.

“Suraj finally decided to eliminate the victim. He sought help from his cousin, Pawan,” said the officer.

As per plan, on Tuesday night, Pawan allegedly called the victim to his house on the pretext of having a party. “At Pawan’s home, Suraj strangled the victim,” the officer said.

Suraj borrowed a scooter from a friend by saying he needed to take a patient to a hospital. “Sandwiching the dead man on the scooter, they rode some distance from their house and dumped his body near a drain,” said the officer.

Some passerby soon noticed the body and made a police call at 2 am on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim by Wednesday morning and began enquiring in the neighbourhood about who he was last seen with on Tuesday night. “That enquiry revealed Pawan’s name. Pawan confessed to the crime and said it was all a plan by Suraj who was also the man who had strangled the victim,” said the officer.

Suraj was arrested on Thursday.