Home / Cities / Man, lover circulate lewd pictures of wife, booked in Ludhiana

Man, lover circulate lewd pictures of wife, booked in Ludhiana

After getting to know about her pictures through her relatives and friends, the woman filed a complaint with the commissioner of police on November 22, 2019.

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A man has been booked for circulating lewd pictures of his wife, in connivance with his lover.

Police said the accused, a resident of Koocha Imamdin in old city, circulated the pictures after his wife discovered his four-year-long extra-marital affair and confronted him.

After getting to know about her pictures through her relatives and friends, the woman filed a complaint with the commissioner of police on November 22, 2019.

COUPLE MARRIED SINCE 2004

The 36-year-old woman told the police that she got married on January 15, 2004, and had two children. A few years ago, their daughter started taking private coaching from a woman.

In 2019, she found out that her husband had an illicit relationship with the tutor for over four years. When she confronted him, he started clicking her objectionable pictures and shared them among their relatives via WhatsApp, besides posting them on Facebook.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 3 police station, said the woman’s complaint was marked to them, and an investigation was carried out by the cyber wing.

During investigation, the cyber wing found that the mobile number used to circulate the pictures was registered in the name of the complainant’s husband. Also, the accused used his lover’s Facebook account to circulate his wife’s pictures.

Therefore, he was booked under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act; and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Further investigation is on, and his lover’s name can be added to the FIR.

Notably, the victim had lodged another complaint against her husband on January 10, following which a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (dowry harassment) of the IPC was registered at the women police station.

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

