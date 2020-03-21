Man makes false claim of infection in Punjab, held

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:18 IST

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for claiming to have Covid-19 infection in a Tik Tok video and causing fear among people.

The accused has been identified as Prabhjot Singh of Manki village near Malerkotla.

As the situation turned tense in the area, health department teams and police rushed to the village and conducted his check-up. However, he turned out to be healthy.

“I have never wept in my life, but the circumstances have pushed me to a breakdown. China’s disease has defeated me. If god saves me, I will make another video. But in case of any unfortunate event, don’t forget me and please check my old videos and remember me,” he was heard saying in the video.

Malerkotla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sumit Sood said that the accused was not suffering from coronavirus and has been arrested for spreading panic among people.

“We have arrested the accused and he will be produced in court on Sunday,” the DSP told HT.

The case has been registered under Section 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the IPC at Sandaur police station.