e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man makes false claim of infection in Punjab, held

Man makes false claim of infection in Punjab, held

Claimed to have Covid-19 infection in a Tik Tok video, held for causing fear among people

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, SANGRUR
Hindustantimes
         

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for claiming to have Covid-19 infection in a Tik Tok video and causing fear among people.

The accused has been identified as Prabhjot Singh of Manki village near Malerkotla.

As the situation turned tense in the area, health department teams and police rushed to the village and conducted his check-up. However, he turned out to be healthy.

“I have never wept in my life, but the circumstances have pushed me to a breakdown. China’s disease has defeated me. If god saves me, I will make another video. But in case of any unfortunate event, don’t forget me and please check my old videos and remember me,” he was heard saying in the video.

Malerkotla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sumit Sood said that the accused was not suffering from coronavirus and has been arrested for spreading panic among people.

“We have arrested the accused and he will be produced in court on Sunday,” the DSP told HT.

The case has been registered under Section 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the IPC at Sandaur police station.

top news
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in state, says Puducherry CM
Covid-19 LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in state, says Puducherry CM
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities