Man poses as Army official, dupes woman of Rs 2.5 lakh

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:04 IST

PUNE A woman was duped of Rs 2,50,000 by a man who allegedly identified himself as a defence official.

The incident took place on December 17, 2019 in Paradwal chowk area of Dehugaon. A case was registered on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by a 61-year-old resident, who is the husband of the victim. They are a residents of Siddheshwar Classic Society in Akurdi, Pimpri Chinchwad who chose to remain anonymous.

The wife runs an eatery in a food mall in Dehugaon.

The man identified himself to the victim as Prashant Jadhav Patil, according to the complaint’s daughter.

“The man used to come to our shop in uniform. He used to talk to my mother often. One day he asked for money in order to buy land. He took the money, but did not pay it back. From mid-January 2020, his phone has been switched off. We later went to the army office and asked them for a person by that name, but they said they did not have anyone by that name,” said the daughter of the complainant.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Yede of Dehu road police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Dehu road police station against the accused.