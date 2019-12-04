e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Man says his former company duped many of money after promising them loans

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:35 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Noida: A former employee of a loan disbursement company has alleged that hundreds of people were duped by his employers on the pretext of helping them procure loans. A case has been registered at the Phase 3 police station.

The complainant was identified as Datte Lakshman Chauhan, of Maharashtra, who had been working for a private company in Sector 63.

“I was employed as a DSA (direct selling agent) and my work required me to get in touch with loan applicants and collect the necessary documents from them. The company would take a fee of ₹4,500 and then process the applications,” Datte said.

In his complaint, he has alleged that some people from the customer care of the company would call these applicants and ask for a GST fee and a processing fee and if the applicants refused payment, they would threaten to reject the applications following which people would end up paying the money they demanded.

“I brought in 20 applicants and when their applications were not processed for four months, they contacted me. After that, I reported the issue to senior officials of the company but they didn’t give me any clear answers. A little later, I was fired from the company without being given any clear reason,” Datte alleged in his complaint.

He also said his last salary of ₹35,000 was not given to him. Following this, Datte went back to Maharasthra and when he returned last month to collect the salary owed to him, the company office in A Block, Sector 63, had been vacated.

“All phone numbers are switched off. Meanwhile, I am also being pressured by the applicants I brought in. There must be at least 100 other applicants who have been duped by this company,” he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station under sections 506, 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Police said the fraud may very well run into crores. “However, we cannot determine right now the number of people duped and of how much. We are also investigating whether the complainant was party to the fraud or not. The office has been vacated and the accused are on the run. A search is on for them. Once they are nabbed, we will know more about the whole fraud,” Devender Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

