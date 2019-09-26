e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

Man shot in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man was shot at in a street in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri on Thursday evening, possibly due to fallout with a man from his village in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim, Mohammad Hasan, received a bullet wound in his back in the attack in which at least two rounds were fired, said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

Hasan was rushed to GTB Hospital before being moved to Max Hospital in Patparganj where his condition remains serious.

DCP Surya said that the initial probe has suggested the role of a man from Hasan’s village. “On Moharram, the two men fought in their village in Bulandshahr. This attack seems to be a revenge for that quarrel,” said the DCP, adding that the suspect remains on the run.

ends

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:32 IST

trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss