Man shot in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:32 IST

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man was shot at in a street in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri on Thursday evening, possibly due to fallout with a man from his village in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The victim, Mohammad Hasan, received a bullet wound in his back in the attack in which at least two rounds were fired, said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

Hasan was rushed to GTB Hospital before being moved to Max Hospital in Patparganj where his condition remains serious.

DCP Surya said that the initial probe has suggested the role of a man from Hasan’s village. “On Moharram, the two men fought in their village in Bulandshahr. This attack seems to be a revenge for that quarrel,” said the DCP, adding that the suspect remains on the run.

