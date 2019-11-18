Man stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Madangir

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:28 IST

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by three youngsters in south Delhi’s Madangir following a heated argument between them on Sunday night, police said.

Two of the three suspected killers were caught by Monday afternoon while a search is on for the third suspect, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south district), said. The nabbed suspects include a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, Sooraj.

The DCP identified the murdered man as Madangir resident Manoj and said he lived with his mother and younger sister. Manoj worked as a helper with a dentist, the officer said.

“The nabbed killers told us that Manoj would often get drunk and beat them up,” the DCP said on the alleged motive behind the murder. The officer said the allegations against the murdered man were yet to be verified.

Another investigator said Manoj was walking near his home around 11 pm when he was intercepted by three young persons. “They were involved in a heated exchange during which Manoj was stabbed multiple times,” the officer said.

Manoj’s relatives heard his cries and rushed but the killers had escaped by then. “His family took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

Over the next few hours, the police enquired in the neighbourhood to identify the suspects and zero in on them. After interrogating the nabbed suspects, the DCP said they revealed they had planned the murder in advance. “We recovered the knife used in the murder. They had purchased it from Haridwar,” the DCP said.