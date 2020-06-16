Man tests positive 4 days after wedding, 144 quarantined

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:38 IST

A 22-year-old man who works as a lab technician with a hospital in Jawhar tested positive for Covid-19 just four days after his wedding. While his wife has tested negative, Dr Kishore Desale, taluka medical officer of Jawhar, has quarantined 144 people who came in contact with them. Some villages in Jawhar have been declared containment zones.

The lab technician and three nurses were tested for the virus after they came in contact with a bus driver who was admitted in the hospital for Covid-19 and the report arrived on Sunday stating that the technician was positive. The man is currently admitted in the newly opened Covid care centre in Posheri, said Desale.

Meantime, the villages of Kelghar, where the wedding took place, along with Pipurna, Dongachi Mait, Navapada, Gorwadi, Jambhulvihir, Sakhri have been declared as containment zones, he said.

In Palghar district, so far 61 Covid deaths have been reported with 1,911 positive cases, said an official from the district information office.