e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man tests positive 4 days after wedding, 144 quarantined

Man tests positive 4 days after wedding, 144 quarantined

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:38 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old man who works as a lab technician with a hospital in Jawhar tested positive for Covid-19 just four days after his wedding. While his wife has tested negative, Dr Kishore Desale, taluka medical officer of Jawhar, has quarantined 144 people who came in contact with them. Some villages in Jawhar have been declared containment zones.

The lab technician and three nurses were tested for the virus after they came in contact with a bus driver who was admitted in the hospital for Covid-19 and the report arrived on Sunday stating that the technician was positive. The man is currently admitted in the newly opened Covid care centre in Posheri, said Desale.

Meantime, the villages of Kelghar, where the wedding took place, along with Pipurna, Dongachi Mait, Navapada, Gorwadi, Jambhulvihir, Sakhri have been declared as containment zones, he said.

In Palghar district, so far 61 Covid deaths have been reported with 1,911 positive cases, said an official from the district information office.

top news
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Daily tests to climb to 18,000 as Amit Shah holds all-party meet
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In