Man thrashed after ‘being mistaken for a thief’, dies hours later

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:18 IST

A 50-year-old man died in Mawana area of Meerut on Saturday after being mistaken for a thief and brutally beaten up by six people on Friday night, said police. Three of the accused had been arrested and the body had been sent for post-mortem examination, said cops.

Police said that the victim, Ranveer Singh, was a resident of Dikoli village of Mawana and worked at a sugar mill.

“A complaint was registered against six men based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Bhupendra. He said that two persons, identified as Avadesh and Neeraj, brought his injured brother home late on Friday night. The duo told Bhupendra that they had seen a group of men calling Ranveer a thief and thrashing him,” said superintendent of police (rural) Avinash Pandey.

The complainant said that the attack took place at around 11pm on Friday when Ranveer was returning home from the sugar mill. “He was brutally beaten up with sticks and rods near the Dikoli Road ‘bijli ghar’,” said Bhupendra in his complaint.

Police said the victim slept in his house after he was dropped there by passers-by. His kin told police that on Saturday morning, he started vomiting and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

“The reason behind the attack and his death is not clear as yet. We will have more clarity once the post-mortem examination report is out,” said SP rural.

Police said Bhupendra had named Sonu, son of Jasveer, Sonu, son of Jaiveer, Amit, son of Jaiveer, Bablu, son of Hemraj, Rajkumar, son of Suraj, and an unknown person in his complaint.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 18:18 IST