Man tricked by 'acquaintance', loses₹80,000

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:57 IST
A 48-year-old security guard was cheated of ₹80,000 by an unknown man, who posing as his relative’s guest approached him on the road.

The complainant, Vikas Mohite, works as a security guard at an engineering college in Kharghar. On Wednesday, he took a personal loan of ₹1.5 lakh from Bharti Cooperative Bank. After giving ₹50,000 to his wife and paying debt of ₹20,000, he had kept the remaining money with him. On Friday night, Mohite left from college for his Kalamboli apartment when on the way in Sector 3E in Kalamboli, a man approached him. The accused, in his forties, shook hands with Mohite and asked him if he recognised him.

When Mohite replied in the negative, the man told him he is the guest of one of his relatives.

“The accused managed to remove the bundle of cash from Mohite’s pocket and told him to put it in his (Mohite’s) bag while pretending to help him. He zipped up the bag in front of the complainant and left. When Mohite checked his bag again, he did not find the cash,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

