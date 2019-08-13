Man walks off with asleep security guard’s gun in Panchkula

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:52 IST

A man in his mid-twenties made off with the gun of a security guard outside a jewellery store in Sector 14, Panchkula, during the wee hours of Monday.

The security guard, identified as Rattan Singh, a native of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, works for PC Jewellers in Sector 14.

He told the police that he fell asleep outside the store around 3am. When he woke up around 3.45am, he was shocked to find his 12-bore gun missing. It is licenced in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials privy to the investigation said a PCR vehicle had found the guard sleeping earlier and had woken him up to stay alert during duty. However, he went back to sleep.

Inspector Naveen Saharan, Sector 14 station house officer (SHO), said they had recovered CCTV footage from the showroom, wherein a man can be seen stealing the gun while the security guard was asleep on his chair.

Police said before stealing the gun, the thief also took out a bundle of Indian cigarettes (beedi) from the guard’s pocket and smoked one.

Based on the complaint and CCTV footage, police have booked the unidentified man under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station.

Thieves strike at Raipur Rani shop

Thieves decamped with mobile phones and an LCD television from a locked shop in Raipur Rani on Monday night.

Complainant Arun Rana told the police that he had locked his shop, Rana Studio and Telecom, at Mauli village around 10.30pm on Monday. When he returned on Tuesday morning, he found the shop’s shutter partially ajar.

“Upon inspection, the complainant found several mobile phones, an LCD television and a digital camera missing from the shop,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Kumar, the investigating official.

“The complainant has yet to give a list of all stolen items,” the ASI said, adding that a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night) of the IPC was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

