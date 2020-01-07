Man who fled home 20 yrs ago reunited with family by cops

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:49 IST

The police while investigating the murder case of 26-year-old Raj Purohit came across a man who had been missing from his Delhi home for the past 20 years. The 33-year-old man, who had run away when he was 13 years old, was reunited with his family on Sunday.

Officers of the Thane Police’s crime branch were investigating the murder of Purohit, who was shot dead at a medical store in Thane during a robbery, on December 28, 2019. The murder was caught on a CCTV camera, the footage of which was released on Monday. The footage shows a man barging into the store in Kalwa, Thane, and then opening fire at Purohit, who woke up hearing the sound of the accused. The murderer then took ₹8,650 from the store and fled.

Upon investigation, the police found more CCTV footage that showed the accused, along with two women, at Kalwa station boarding a train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Later, the police learnt the three alighted at Dadar railway station.

The police then started interrogating people in the area and received information that a man who resembles the accused was seen at Vakola. Assistant police inspector Aviraj Kurade said, “While we were asking locals about the accused showing them CCTV footages, some of them told us about a person named Delhi who is usually seen picking up garbage near Dadar and Mahim.”

“Later, we got information that he was seen near Vakola bridge. We then apprehended the man and upon questioning learnt that his name was Mohammad Ahemad Shaikh, 33,” he said. “After checking CCTV footage and questioning him, we come to know that he was not the person we were searching for,” he said.

During questioning, Shaikh told the police that he had fled from his house in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, around 20 years ago after quarrelling with his brother. The police contacted the Delhi Police to check the authenticity of his story, who confirmed it and got the phone number of Shaikh’s elder brother Shafik, 42, who lives at Govandi.

Shaikh, who was detained for questioning, told the police he wanted to meet his family. Nitin Thakare, senior police inspector, Thane, said, “We called his brother Shafik to the police station, who recognised him.”

When Shaikh was nine years old, he met with an accident and because of multiple fractures, his right hand was left shorter than the left hand.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, “It was a joy for us when our team reunited the person who was away from his home for 20 years.”