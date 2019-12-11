Mane goes down to UK’s Boulter on power play

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:40 IST

Pune: Local player Snehal Mane took a 2-1 lead in the first 15 minutes and raised hope to give a top fight to former world no 82 Katie Boulter of the UK, but the latter’s dominated thereafter on strong serves.

The wildcard entry could only battle for 44 minutes before going down 6-2, 6-1 to big serve player Boulter during the first round match of NECC Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at Deccan Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Mane, who is playing on women circuit since the last two years, knew her drawbacks as she gifted an easy victory to the opponent.

“Initially I started well, but she (Boulter) started to put pressure on my game with big serves. Her attacking game also affected my serves,” said Mane, who had won the doubles title partnering Sravya Shivani in the 15k tournament in Nairobi, Kenya in August.

According to Mane, the reason 19 girls were out of the contest in the first three days of the 25k tournament is lack of strength.

“You will see many Indian players doing great on court till the junior circuit,, but once the girls switch to women section things become difficult as they are unable to face the pressure,” she said.

“Foreign players work on improving their strength from childhood, but Indians start it very late and it affects their game and many players also suffer from injury problems,” said Mane who had an injury-free 2019 so far.

“I performed well in 15k tournament, but to compete in 25k I need to work hard and improving strength will be my priority,” said Mane.

Takeaway from match

Playing against Boulter gave Mane the importance to raise the bar to dominate a game. “These players are very good on crucial points especially on deuce or when it comes to finish the match. They don’t make any silly mistake and get the job done quickly. I committed silly mistakes on the deuce and it cost me the game,” she said.

Easy game

Boulter who achieved the highest world ranking 82 in February had a decent start to the year by entering the second round of Australian Open. A back injury in April made things worse for her as she was out of the court for six months and her rankings dropped. Boulter is currently ranked 340.

“It was difficult for me. I focussed really hard and got the job done for me. This is my second visit to India and first on these courts. I need to adjust to the heat, otherwise conditions are good to play,” she said.

Result: Katie Boulter (GBR) bt Snehal Mane (Ind) 6-2, 6-1