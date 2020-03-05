e-paper
Home / Cities / Many parts of UP lashed by rain, hailstorm

Many parts of UP lashed by rain, hailstorm

cities Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:33 IST
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Many parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, were lashed by rain and hailstorm for the second consecutive day on Thursday afternoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

The showers were caused by western disturbances, said Met officials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanth directed officials across the district to assess the damage to crops by hailstorm and provide immediate relief to farmers, said a state government spokesperson.

Showers brought down the temperature in the evening. According to meteorological department, Lucknow recorded a maximum of 28.1 degrees Celsius, which was 1.4 degrees lower than normal while the minimum was at 16.6 degrees, four degrees above normal.

The Met department forecast light rains and thunderstorm across the state in the next 24 hours. Lucknow’s maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be recorded at 29 degrees and 16 degrees Celsius, said officials.

Considering the huge gap between minimum and maximum temperatures, experts issued health warnings for the general public. They also hinted towards a rise in viral infections.

“Fall in temperature is conducive for virus growth. Rains will certainly make the temperature fall in Lucknow and nearby areas,” said Dr Surya Kant, HoD, respiratory medicine at KGMU.

He said people need to keep themselves safe by taking preventive measures.

Officials at state and district levels were alerted about the weather forecast.

Fatehgarh in western UP recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees while Prayagraj and Varanasi had maximum temperature of 30 degrees.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav accused the state government for delay in relief measures after the rains. “Farmers have lost their standing crops due to untimely rains and the state government is busy doing loss assessment instead of providing relief.”

