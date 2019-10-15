Maoist wanted for Dumka killings arrested in Pune

cities

PUNE: A Maoist allegedly involved in the 2013 killing of then Superintendent of Police of Dumka district, Amarjit Balihar, was arrested from Chakan industrial area of Pune, according to YS Ramesh, superintendent of Dumka district police in Jharkhand.

While the man was arrested on Sunday, SP Ramesh held a press briefing about it on Monday. According to him, the arrested man was identified as Akash Murmu alias Akash Hansda alias Saibram Hembram, who carried a reward of one lakh rupees on his head. Hansda was working as a labourer to evade arrest, he said.

On July 2, 2013, a police convoy was fired upon by Maoists in Kathikund area of Dumka, Jharkhand. SP Balihar and five police personnel were killed in the attack.

The SP said that Hansda was a member of the firing squad of the CPI (Maoist), was involved in the killing of Balihar, two other policemen and their driver on July 2, 2013. Two people were convicted and sentenced to death by a court in Jharkhand in September 2018 for the murder of SP Balihar and five others. The convicts were identified as Sukhlal Murmu alias Pravir Da and Sanatan Baksi alias Tala.

He was also involved in the attack on a polling party on April 24, 2014, during the Lok Sabha elections, he said. The Maoist is wanted in several cases in Dumka and Pakur districts of Jharkhand, he added.

Five others were acquitted for the lack of evidence against them. The acquitted were identified as Satan Besra, Lobin Murmu, Wakil Hembrom and two others, both identified as Emanuel Murmu.

Acting on a tip-off about his whereabouts in Pune, a police team from Dumka went to the city and nabbed the 28-year-old Maoist with the assistance of the Pune Police, Ramesh said.

