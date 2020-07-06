Maratha politics: Wadettiwar offers to give up charge over ‘Sarthi’, says he is targeted for being OBC

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:06 IST

Pune Maharashtra minister for relief and rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday offered to give up his charge over Pune-based training institute Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (Sarthi) alleging that he was targeted by Maratha outfits for being member of Other Backward Class (OBC).

The minister said he will write to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to relinquish him from heading Sarthi and hand it over to other minister to “avoid further politics”.

Wadettiwar’s remarks came after community outfits under the umbrella body Maratha Kranti Morcha targeted him for “creating hurdles” in the functioning of Sarthi, a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and education development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

Established in 2019 by the then Devendra Fadnavis government, Sarthi has been at the centre of controversy over autonomy and its functioning. Maratha outfits have alleged that state government is apathetic towards the organisation and wants to close it down.

Rajendra Kunjir, convenor of Maratha Kranti Morcha, said that Wadettiwar’s approach towards Sarthi has been indifferent. “Despite our repeated follow-ups, this government and the minister has not released funds to Sarthi. The body has also stopped various schemes for poor Maratha youths. We, therefore, demand that Sarthi’s charge should be taken away from Wadettiwar,” said Kunjir.

Wadettiwar has repeatedly termed the stand taken by Maratha Kranti Morcha as “political”. “There was no complete autonomy to Sarthi from the beginning when it was established by the Fadnavis government in its last days. However, efforts are being made to target me possibly because a section of Maratha community feel I am OBC and they may not get justice. Therefore, I have decided to write to CM requesting him to give Sarthi’s charge to someone else.”

The minister’s stand comes a day before the Supreme Court is to hear petition challenging the validity of Maratha reservation. Various Maratha organisations have alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not pro-active in ensuring that decision on Maratha reservation is upheld in the Supreme Court.

During the Fadnavis government, Sarthi was allocated Rs 23 crore while MVA gave Rs 23 lakh till now.

“There are efforts to kill Sarthi by MVA government just because it was founded by us,” said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Responding to Wadettiwar’s allegations that he was being cornered for being OBC member, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Pravin Darekar said, “There is no question targeting Wadettiwar for being OBC. Instead of making allegations, this government should come up with time-bound programme to make Sarthi an important organisation for Maratha youths.

Congress spokespersons Hemlata Patil said that the chief minister will personally see how work will be carried out at Sarthi.

“There is no question of Sarthi’s autonomy being taken away. There’s politics being played as the government was formed just six months back.”