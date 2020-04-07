Markaz’s neighbour, Nizamuddin East is fighting hard against anxiety

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:15 IST

From releasing a bulletin of everyday updates to creating a book bank to reaching out to its frontline workers, residents of Nizamuddin East are leaving no stone unturned to keep the Sars-Cov-2 and the anxiety it has caused at bay. The upscale south Delhi neighbourhood is separated only by a road stretch from Nizamuddin West, which houses the Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarter)—now the biggest hot spot of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Though the situation is far more settled now, the residents’ association here said since Nizamuddin East shares its name with its neighbour across the road—which has now come to be known more for the coronavirus cluster— a number of food and grocery delivery apps have stopped catering to the area.

“We have been taking all precautions and the only repercussion we are now facing in the aftermath of the Markaz episode is that delivery apps have completely stopped taking orders from the area. I received calls from many residents in the colony that they are not able to use these online services since the spread of the disease at the Markaz came to light. This is probably because of the similarity in names. We have tried to reach out to the service providers, but there has been no word from them so far,” Sushmita Bakshi, secretary, Nizamuddin East Colony Association (NECA), said.

She added that initially when the news about numerous Jamaati members testing positive for Covid-19 broke out, there was a lot of panic among the residents. This was mainly because the Markaz is just next door and some of the essential service providers such as banks are located there. The area has been sanitised routinely since then and Nizamuddin East residents feel a less vulnerable now.

The Markaz is the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, the outfit that held a congregation of over 2,000 pilgrims, including many international travellers, in early March.At least331people who attended the congregation have tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi so far.

Established post-partition, Nizamuddin East is home to several politicians, authors and expats. Both Nizamuddin East and West are located amid Mughal-era monuments and share a common heritage. Ever since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, Nizamuddin East residents who would otherwise go to the Nizamuddin Dargah or visit the Basti (adjoining the Markaz) for social work have not been to Nizamuddin West except for maybe visiting the banks.

“The colony is within a 3km radius of the hot spot, and so there is still some anxiety among residents. We have been trying to send all updates in the matter to all residents so that they have a reliable source of information,” Bakshi said.

In one such circular issued last week, the association had requested residents who may have visited the Markaz or had come into contact with anyone who attended the congregation to identify themselves to the authorities and get tested. It also urged the residents to suspend all activities in the Nizamuddin Basti and the neighbourhood.

“We get updates on day-to-day developments from the association. Usually, there would be many who would visit Nizamuddin West for offering Friday prayers, but nobody has been there since the lockdown. Recently, some residents also received a call from the police to check on their travel history,” Ursila Ali, a resident, said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that based on data from the health department, the police are devising different strategies including tracing six-month travel history of residents to identify people who may have come in contact with Covid-19 positive patients. He added that there is no movement across the road and barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Markaz.

Meanwhile, to ensure that workers in the colony including the twelve security guards, the sanitation staff, and the vegetable vendors are taken care of, the association provides them cooked meals everyday. “We have made a roster assigning different families with the responsibility of providing a day’s meal to all the 15-20 workers. Also, a small group of residents here remains in constant touch with senior citizens to provide them any essential item they may need so that they don’t have to step out themselves,” Nina Chatrath, a resident, said.

Out of the 10 gates in the colony, only one gate has been left open for essential service providers such as delivery agents and sanitation staff to be let in. The colony is also sanitised regularly.

The residents have also roped in the local councillor with whose help a book bank at the colony’s community centre has been set up. Councillor Yasmin Kidwai, who is also a colony resident, said that since all book shops are closed, it might be a good idea to have a place where one can go and pick up a book to read.

“We thought of creating a book bank to engage children, as it’s hard to keep them indoors. All residents are free to donate books. Even adults can come over and read at a distance. We will follow all the social distancing measures in the exercise,” Kidwai said.