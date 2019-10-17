e-paper
Masked burglars hit Aundh jewellery story in Pune: 35kg of gold, diamonds and silver stolen

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE At least 35kg in gold, silver and diamond jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in cash has been been reported stolen in a burglary at Nakoda Jewellers, located in Kumar Classic Society, Aundh, Pune, on Thursday.

According to the Chaturshrungi police, the theft, which was committed at 3am, was caught on CCTVs inside the store. The CCTVs captured four suspects with faces covered with what appears to be handkerchiefs, police said.

The store is owned by Manish Sonigara.

“The complaint was filed in the morning. The owner lives far away from the shop,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chaturshrungi police station.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:19 IST

