Mason dies of fall, colleague blames flat owner of refusing to give safety gears

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:29 IST

New Delhi: A 56-year-old man working as a mason died after falling off the balcony of the second floor of a flat in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, while carrying out construction work on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The surviving workmate of the victim, in his complaint to the police, alleged that their request for safety gears had been turned down by the flat owner.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said when investigators reached the death spot, they allegedly did not find any safety gear there. “There was no safety gear on the body of the victim either,” said the officer.

A case for causing death due to negligence and negligence in repairing building was registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station.

The police identified the victim as Ganga Ram Saini, from Dausa district of Rajasthan. On Wednesday, he and his friend, Mohan Singh, were hired by a contractor to carry out repairs at a DDA flat in Inderlok. “The house owner wanted to get a wall constructed for the balcony of his second floor flat,” said the investigator.

The officer said that initial probe revealed the balcony was allegedly part of an “unauthorised extension” of the flat.

In his complaint to the police, Singh alleged that the work required the masons to work on a “dangerous” portion of the building. “When we requested the flat owner for safety ropes and helmets, he said there was no need for that as it was minor work,” Singh alleged.

Around 4pm, while Singh was passing on bricks and cement to Saini for the repairs, Saini lost his grip and fell. He was taken to a nearby private hospital in an unconscious state, but died soon after being admitted.

The police were informed simultaneously and their probe allegedly found lapses, which the police said will be further investigated.

ends