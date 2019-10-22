Mauli Jagran death: Fatality on city road not enough to wake up Chandigarh administration from slumber

chandigarh

Even as the pothole near Mauli Jagran claimed an innocent life on Sunday, yet the incident does not seem to be enough to wake up the authorities.

The mayor called it an unfortunate incident but failed to take desired steps specially when there are big crater like potholes in areas like Kishangarh, Dhanas, Ramdarbar and even several mainstream sectors. Leave aside fresh re-carpeting, even patchwork is awaited in these areas.

FOSWAC president Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “I had never heard about people dying of potholes in Chandigarh. It is really shameful as innocent lives are now being sniffed away like this.” “The municipal corporation (MC) has failed to provide us with better roads but some patchwork can be immediately done to stop such incidents,” he said.

Convener of residents’ welfare association forum, Vinod Vashisht, said, “More people will die like this if authorities do not take urgent steps. Roads in bad condition should be identified and patchwork should be done on rest of them.”

“Lack of funds is not an excuse. What are top UT officers doing to stop incidents like this,” he asked.

VIP sectors getting preference

The MC staff in past was seen filling pits with loose sand but it did not sustain for long. Even as the MC engineers claimed that proper patchwork has started in the city, focus is more on VIP sectors compared to the areas where situation is worse.

Three days ago, the MC had filled pits in Sector 10 with mixture prepared form plastic waste. “What about colonies and villages,” asked Congress colony leader Shashi Shankar Tiwari.

Meanwhile, mayor Rajesh Kalia said, “I have given instructions to the MC engineers to immediately fill potholes and priority should be given to areas where the situation is bad.”

But as far as fresh laying of roads is concerned, MC is not committing anything.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said MC can’t do much since it has no funds to recarpet the roads. “Even allotted works are held up after contractors stopped works.We have sought help from the UT administration,” he said.

Congress leader of opposition Davinder Babla said, “Since BJP came to power, city's civic infrastructure has gone worse. Their councillors are either fighting among themselves or making hollow promises. It is sad that the BJP has government in Centre, MP in Chandigarh and two-third majoirty in MC and yet they claim that the MC has no funds to build roads.”

They say

Go and see the colonies, roads don’t exit there. This amounts to political failure of present leadership. They must wake up from slumber or more people will lose their lives like this.

Pawan Bansal, former Union minister

The incident is really sad. City roads need urgent repair. VP Singh Badnore has already announced that the administration will also pitch in for repair work.

Kirron Kher, city MP

