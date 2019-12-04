e-paper
Mauritius prime minister on day-long visit to Kangra temples

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Newly appointed Mauritius president Prithvirajsing Roopun (front, centre) and vice-president Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon (front, left) pose with prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (front, second left) and the cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony at the state house in Reduit on December 2.
Newly appointed Mauritius president Prithvirajsing Roopun (front, centre) and vice-president Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon (front, left) pose with prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (front, second left) and the cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony at the state house in Reduit on December 2. (AFP)
         

Mauritius prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is on a day-long visit to Kangra district.

He arrived from Delhi at Gaggal airport near Dharamshala on Wednesday morning to visit Baijnath and Baglamukhi temples in the district.

“He will fly back to Delhi in the evening,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, who was at the airport to receive him.

Baglamukhi temple is 40 km from Dharamsala and is popular with politicians, celebrities and cricketers, who perform prayers to ward off the evil eye. People worship the deity, a goddess, to win legal confrontations, to defeat their enemy and to prosper in business.

Among those who have visited the temple in the past include former president Pranab Mukherjee, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, politicians Amar Singh and Jaya Prada and cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Baijnath is known for the Shiva temple of Mahakal. It is believed that demon king Ravana performed penance at this place to achieve immortality.

