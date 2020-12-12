MC polls: Haryana Democratic Front steps up campaigning in Ambala

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 01:16 IST

Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) — the only party to have declared its mayoral and ward candidates yet for the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) elections — has intensified its poll campaign in the constituency.

Seeking votes, the front’s general secretary Chitra Sarwara along with mayoral candidate Amisha Chawla and concerned ward candidates on Friday visited the colonies and markets in the area, as part of the HDF’s ‘Jansampark Yatra’.

The HDF has been banking on the influence of former minister and four-time MLA from then Naggal seat, Nirmal Singh, and former MC and media coordinator to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dilip Chawla, alias Bittu.

“Yes, we are asking for votes in their name as they are our star campaigners and experienced politicians. Other than this, we are here to raise and resolve issues of basic amenities like drainage, garbage collection, roads etc,” said Amisha, a one-time independent councillor, said.

The front had announced Chawla’s name for the mayor post in November. HDF has so far declared 14 out of 20 candidates for the wards. None of them has filed nomination papers yet.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday announced that they will also contest the MC polls in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat.

Addressing, a press conference at the party office in the city, state president Gurmukh Singh said that BSP will contest in all wards and for the mayor seat too.

Major parties like the BJP and Congress are expected to declare their candidates on Sunday, it has been learnt.

Day 1 devoid of nominations

The nomination process for the elections kicked-off on Friday but no candidate filed the papers on Day 1, returning officer-cum-SDM (city) Sachin Gupta said.

Seven officials have been assigned duties to receive the papers from different wards, he informed.

“The paper filing process will continue till December 16, scrutiny will be done the next day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 18,” said Gupta.