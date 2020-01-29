MCG employee alleges mental harassment by three male colleagues

cities

Gurugram Three men employed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been accused of mental harassment by a female colleague, officials said on Wednesday. The complainant also alleged that a joint commissioner’s personal assistant (PA) was pressurising her to take bribes.

According to MCG officials, a complaint was submitted in this regard to the joint commissioner as well as the MCG commissioner. The accused and the complainant are contractual workers of the MCG.

The complainant has stated that she was, repeatedly, moved among different departments by the three for no particular reason. They often did not provide her with the login ID for accessing her work computer and also scolded her for minor issues, said officials.

In addition, the complainant stated that the PA pressurised her to take bribes from citizens for clearing their files. In her complaint, she alleged that when she refused to do so, she was subjected to further harassment by the PA.

“A complaint has been received and I have directed the zonal taxation officer to carry out the inquiry. Once the inquiry report is submitted, we will decide on the next course of action based on the findings,” said Gaurav Antil, joint commissioner, MCG.

MCG officials said that deputy commissioner Amit Khatri also directed the complainant to record her statement in front of the city magistrate. However, Khatri declined to comment on the matter.

Officials said the complainant joined the MCG six months ago as a computer operator. The three accused work in the same zonal office.