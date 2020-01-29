e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / MCG employee alleges mental harassment by three male colleagues

MCG employee alleges mental harassment by three male colleagues

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram Three men employed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been accused of mental harassment by a female colleague, officials said on Wednesday. The complainant also alleged that a joint commissioner’s personal assistant (PA) was pressurising her to take bribes.

According to MCG officials, a complaint was submitted in this regard to the joint commissioner as well as the MCG commissioner. The accused and the complainant are contractual workers of the MCG.

The complainant has stated that she was, repeatedly, moved among different departments by the three for no particular reason. They often did not provide her with the login ID for accessing her work computer and also scolded her for minor issues, said officials.

In addition, the complainant stated that the PA pressurised her to take bribes from citizens for clearing their files. In her complaint, she alleged that when she refused to do so, she was subjected to further harassment by the PA.

“A complaint has been received and I have directed the zonal taxation officer to carry out the inquiry. Once the inquiry report is submitted, we will decide on the next course of action based on the findings,” said Gaurav Antil, joint commissioner, MCG.

MCG officials said that deputy commissioner Amit Khatri also directed the complainant to record her statement in front of the city magistrate. However, Khatri declined to comment on the matter.

Officials said the complainant joined the MCG six months ago as a computer operator. The three accused work in the same zonal office.

top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities