MCG floats tender for second multilevel parking at congested Sadar Bazar

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:10 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated tenders for building the second multilevel parking lot at congested Sadar Bazar, said officials on Saturday. Estimated to cost around ₹82 crore, the facility will be developed behind the post office and will have a capacity to accommodate about 500 vehicles.

The multilevel parking lot was proving to be a hindrance as a lot of apartments were located next to the site. The MCG officials said that they needed to build designs for the parking in such a manner that the stability of apartments was not affected in any way when they excavate 15 metres below the ground. That is why it took more time to plan the project, they said.

“Unlike the others, where there is considerably more space, the parking site near post office posed several complications. The project’s design had to be compiled in such a manner that the base of residential buildings near it remain unaffected. After extensive research and tests, we finalised a design and have now floated tenders for the project,” said Amit Sandilya, executive engineer, MCG, who is overseeing the project.

Tenders for the project were floated on Wednesday, with the date for the opening of bids commencing on November 19.

The MCG has planned three multilevel parking lots in and around the congested Sadar Bazar area. Two parking lots — one near veterinary hospital and other behind the post office — will come up at Sadar Bazar, while the third one will be built at Kaman Sarai. The distance between the three facilities is less than 900 metres.

Sandilya said work on the other proposed lots has already commenced.

The officials said the three sites have been chosen strategically to cover all entry points from where commuters can enter Sadar Bazar.

The MCG has reserved a space of three acres for the parking facility at Kaman Sarai, which also has a floor reserved for building a multiplex. It is expected to cost ₹150 crore, and can accommodate around 1,200 vehicles.

Sandilya said the two parking facilities at Sadar Bazar are being built on land measuring one acre each, which can have capacity of 500 vehicles each.

The MCG expects the three projects to be constructed by 2022.

The MCG is also constructing automated stack parking at the three sites. While the automated stack parking at Kaman Sarai site will cost ₹22.32 crore, the Sadar Bazar facilities will cumulatively cost ₹10.93 crore.

The officials said that the MCG’s engineering wing is also identifying six sites across the city where multilevel parking lots can be set up.

Along with Kaman Sarai and Sadar Bazar, the MCG had also finalised a site in Sikanderpur for a multilevel parking last year. However, the proposal was rejected by Urban Local Bodies (ULB) as it threatened green belts around MG Road. The ULB had asked MCG to send a revised drawing for the project. However, no progress has been made on this, and officials said they are not considering Sikanderpur as one of six sites.