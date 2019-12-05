MCG reply on drain issue that led to Gurujam sought

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:54 IST

Gurugram The court of highway administration on Thursday asked the officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to file their response on the issue of drains, from Hero Honda Chowk until Kherki Daula, being flooded with sewage water from 2015-16 by December 18.

The court was presided over by Ashok Kumar Sharma, highway administrator, who said during the hearing, “The record of the case indicates MCG has not been seriously concerned with the restoration of damages. In October 2016, the court had asked Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) to repair the service road and drains.”

MCEPL is the concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The highway court asked the MCG to file their response in a week. The next hearing, in this case, will take place on December 18.

The case dates back to 2015, when the expressway concessionaire, MCEPL, had observed that the MCG was allegedly diverting the sewage water into the drain of the project corridor, which was designed exclusively to function as a stormwater drain.

S Raghuraman, chief executive officer, MCEPL, said, “A meeting was held between MCG and MCEPL in July 2015, where it was decided that the MCG will carry out the repairs of drains, but they never did.”

In July 2016, Gurugram was choked with 20-hour-long traffic jam and Hero Honda Chowk was submerged under water. “Hero Honda Chowk was flooded because the drains were flooded with sewage water by the MCG. Immediately after that, we had repaired all the service roads and drains at our cost. We want ₹5,68,89,378 as compensation from the MCG for the repairs carried out by us,” said Raghuraman.

Meanwhile, MCG has completely refuted this claim made by MCEPL. Their officials said that they never blocked the drains on the national highway.

ND Vashisht, chief engineer, MCG, said, “This is a wrong claim made by the MCEPL. We have never blocked any drain on the national highway. Some other agency must have done this act and not us. We will file our response.”