MCG sets 45-day deadline for contractors to start work or face inquiry

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:03 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued an order on Tuesday night that if contractors do not start work within 45 days of its allotment, an investigation will be initiated against them that may also lead them to be blacklisted.

The development comes in the backdrop of MCG discovering last week that payment of ₹1.67 crore was made to a contractor for building a two-kilometre road in Bajghera even though the work had not started. The MCG’s vigilance wing has started an inquiry in this matter.

As per the order by chief engineer Raman Sharma, a copy of which is with HT, any laxity in this regard will also lead to strict action against the official concerned in the MCG. Sharma’s letter was marked to all seven executive engineers of the MCG, while a copy was also forwarded to senior MCG officials.

The order stated that as per the directions of MCG commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, contractors who do not initiate work even after 30 days have lapsed from the date of allotment of work will be served a notice. After which, they will be given 15 days to initiate the same.

“It is further intimated that even after further lapse of 15 days the work is not started at site, action under various clauses of the agreement be taken against the defaulting agency by the executive engineer-in-charge. The case for blacklisting the agency and carrying out the work at his risk and cost be submitted immediately,” the order stated.

Sharma’s order further directed all executive engineers to ensure that “all the ongoing works be completed within the stipulated time period. If any delay is noticed, timely action be taken against the agency under various clauses of the agreement”.

The order further stated that only if there is a valid reason for delay on part of the contractor, then an investigation will be undertaken, before the contractual deadlines end, to validate the causes for extending the working period.

“As per the directions of the MCG commissioner, the allotted work should be completed within the stipulated time and if not, an investigation will be carried out on the basis of the conditions included in the agreement with the contractors. The order has also clearly stated that action can also be taken against the officer concerned in case of laxity,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.