MEDD report: 73% local transmission cases; 31-40 age group most infected

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:48 IST

Pune: The Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) data for Pune district from March 9, when the first Covid-19 case was reported in Pune city, to April 4 states that out of the 83 positive cases detected, 23 are from the age group of 31-40 years old.

Medical Education and Drugs Department that comes under Maharashtra’s directorate of medical education is responsible for medical education, health care and research in the field of medicine, control of drugs and prevention of food adulteration.

The MEDD data also reveals that out of the 83 cases, 61 or 73% are through local or community transmission within the city, followed by 10% from travel history to Dubai.

While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced state lockdown from March 24, the cases of local transmission or community transmission calls for study by experts.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “As social distancing is difficult in congested areas, we are providing institutional quarantine for positive cases if they do not have the space at their own homes.”

The data shows 14 cases in the 41-50 age group, though fatality rate is more among senior citizens due to low immunity and multiple health conditions. Out of the five deaths reported in the city, two are above 60 while the other three are above 50.

The data also states that 53 out of the 83 Covid-19 cases are males while remaining are females.

Graphic:

Source: MEDD report

Gender cases percent

Female 30 36

Male 53 64

Total 83 100

Age wise distribution

0-10 year: 1

11-20 year: 6

21-30 year: 11

31-40 year: 23

41-50 year: 14

51-60 year: 12

61-70 year: 11

71-80 year: 5

Travelled country of Covid-19 cases

Travel country No. of cases %

Abu Dhabi 1 1

Dubai 8 10

Philippines 2 2

Thailand (Phuket) 1 1

Tokyo 1 1

US 3 4

Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1 1

Scotland 1 1

Ireland 1 1

London 1 1

US and Qatar 1 1

South Africa 1 1

Contacts 61 73

Total 83 100 (approximately)

Lab accredited for Covid-19 test in Pune

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY

BJ MEDICAL COLLEGE PUNE

ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE PUNE

RELIGARE LABORATORY

METROPOLIS

THYROCARE

AG DIAGNOSTICS

SUBURBAN

HN RELIANCE