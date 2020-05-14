e-paper
Medical stockists to shut shop for three days

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 20:16 IST
Prachi Bari
Pune: The Chemists’ Association of Pune District has decided to close shops in Sadashiv peth for three days after seven of its employees and shop owners tested Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive on Wednesday.

Around 400 stockists make up the wholesale Dawa Bazaar in Sadashiv peth which falls under the red zone.

The association has decided to close shops from Friday (May 15) to Sunday (May 17).

“We have taken the decision to contain the spread of coronavirus. We will be sanitising shops and lanes. We have sufficient stock of medical supplies and medicines, so there is no need to worry,” said Rohit Karpe, president, Chemists’ Association of Pune District.

The association has assured to provide medical supplies in case of emergency during this period.

The 400 distributors supply to almost 4,500 medical shops out of which 1,000 are located in the city and Pune district.

“We have informed all medical shop owners to stock enough for three days and taken the step to break the chain and check spread of the virus,” said Anil Belkar, secretary of the association.

