e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma removes 2 ministers; 2 new faces to be sworn in

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma removes 2 ministers; 2 new faces to be sworn in

Dasakhiatbha Lamare, the nephew of Commerce and Industries minister Sngiawbhalang Dhar, will replace Comingone Ymbon in the Cabinet. Conrad Sangma and his brother, James, are the other two in the Cabinet from the same family

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:32 IST
David Laitphlang
David Laitphlang
Hindustan Times, Shillong
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.(PTI)
         

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma late on Wednesday night reshuffled his 12-member Cabinet. He dropped two ministers and replaced them with as many new faces.

Sangma refused to comment on the sudden reshuffle even as he had last week hinted it was on the cards and was subject to the go-ahead from his coalition partners.

Also Read: ‘Northeast can become economic, political superpower’: Meghalaya CM

A statement from the state government said the two new faces will be sworn in at 5 pm on Thursday.

With these new entrants, now there will be two families with two members each in the Cabinet. Dasakhiatbha Lamare, the nephew of Commerce and Industries minister Sngiawbhalang Dhar, will replace Comingone Ymbon in the Cabinet. Conrad Sangma and his brother, James, are the other two in the Cabinet from the same family.

Ymbon said it is the prerogative of the chief minister whom he wants in his Cabinet. “I’ll just go by his decision.”

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Rahul Gandhi, walking to Hathras, alleges cops pushed, hit him with lathi
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
Two soldiers killed, 4 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
Unlock 5: Status quo in Delhi, more relaxation for weekly markets
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
NCW writes to UP DGP over midnight cremation Hathras gangrape victim’s body
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In