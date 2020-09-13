‘Northeast can become economic, political superpower’: Meghalaya CM

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:51 IST

Meghalaya chief minister and national president of National People’s Party (NPP) Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said the northeast can become ‘economic and political superpower’ if the people and states in the region can come together and the NPP provides the platform.

CM Conrad who arrived in Imphal from New Delhi on Saturday was addressing the party workers at Wangoi assembly constituency in Manipur’s Imphal West district in connection with proposed upcoming by-elections in the state.

Requesting the party workers to work hard to push every voter to vote for the party, he said, “Time is coming for the NPP to lead, that is why the 2022 election is very important. We all must work together because that is what the people of Manipur want and they are all looking towards the NPP to provide the leadership.”

“Not only the state of Manipur but also throughout the Northeast today because of the kind of value and kind of vision that we stand for which is to bring Northeast people together and to show that if the northeast people and states can come together and the NPP can provide the platform, our region can be an economic and political superpower,” he added.

The NPP national chief, who arrived to inaugurate a new NPP state unit office in Imphal on Saturday, is also confident that the intending candidate Khuraijam Loken Singh of the party, who lost Wangoi assembly constituency seat to Congress candidate O Lukhoi by a margin of just 36 votes in assembly elections in 2017, will win this time considering the ongoing political dynamics in the constituency.

Manipur deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh-led NPP leaders also spoke during the day’s meeting at Wangoi which was attended by ministers L Jayantakumar (health & family welfare), N Kayisii (tribal and hill areas development, fisheries) who is the interim president of the NPP state unit, and others.

In the 2017 election, the NPP, which became a national party in June 2019, won four assembly seats out of the state’s 60. All four NPP legislators are ministers in the BJP-led government in the state.